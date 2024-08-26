No plan to enter politics, clarifies Aleema Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan stated on Monday that she has “no plans to enter politics”, addressing speculations about her political ambitions.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema said, “Everyone is worried that we might enter politics, but we have no intention of doing so.” She emphasised that she does not have the time for political activities. Aleema Khan reiterated her support for her brother, the beleagured and incarcerated PTI founder, saying, “He is our leader and our brother. You can do whatever you want; we will stand by him.”

She also addressed the government’s actions, stating, “You can put cars behind us in the name of security, but when they want to postpone a rally, they beg us”.

“Now the PTI founder has said that there will be a rally on September 8, no matter what.” The PTI cancelled its planned public rally in Islamabad last week on Thursday and announced a new date of September 8 for the gathering on the instruction of the party founder Imran Khan, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said.

However, the announcement of the postponement of the rally was met with reservations by the six-party opposition alliance, the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ain Pakistan (TTAP), which also includes the PTI. TTAP chief Mehmood Achakzai said that he had not been taken in confidence by the PTI. Aleema Khan further asserted, “No matter what happens, we will hold the rally on September 8.” She mentioned that the staff at Adiala Jail has been changed for the third time.

In a pointed remark, she questioned, “When you make a spectacle of us on TV, don’t the women in your homes ask you about it?”

Earlier on August 22, Aleema had accused the current party leadership of having no intention of freeing him from jail. Her comments came in response to the postponement of PTI’s rally in Tarnol, Islamabad.

Aleema Khan questioned why Azam Swati, a PTI leader, visited Imran Khan early in the morning and who instructed him to deliver the message about the rally postponement.

She criticised the current PTI leadership for not having the courage to face the party’s supporters and for making decisions without consulting the founder. Aleema Khan claimed that the leadership has no real intention of securing Imran Khan’s release and is instead using his name while making decisions independently.