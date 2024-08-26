CM Murad alerts local bodies as heavy rains set to lash Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairing a meeting to discuss emergency measures in response to heavy rainfall alerted all local bodies, district administration, and the Irrigation department to be prepared for timely action in case of any emergency.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers including Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Makhdoom Mahboob, Advisor Najmi Alam, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretaries Livestock Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Rehabilitation Waseem Shamshad, Raheem Shaikh, Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Health Rehan Baloch, Irrigation Zarif Khero, Meteorologist Sarfraz Ahamd, representatives of Corps Headquarters, COMKAR, DG PDMA Salman Shah, and other concerned officers. Mayors, Commissioners and deputy commissioners of other divisions attended the meeting via video link.

The PDMA DG told that the Pakistan Meteorological Department has reported that a well-marked low-pressure area over central India has intensified into a depression over Madhya Pradesh and is expected to move west-southwestward, possibly reaching eastern Sindh on the night of August 26.

This weather system is likely to bring strong monsoon currents into Sindh, resulting in the conditions as follows: Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Larkana districts may experience rain, wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy-very heavy to isolated hefty falls from tonight until August 31, with occasional gaps.

Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Naushahro Feroze, and Shaheed Benazirabad districts are likely to experience rain, and thunderstorms with few heavy to isolated hefty falls from August 26th to August 30th, with occasional gaps.

Karachi Division may experience wind-thunderstorm/rain with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls during August 27-31, with occasional gaps.

Moreover, the Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a warning that severe flash flooding is expected in areas along the Kirthar range, Jacobabad, Kambar- Shahdadkot, Dadu, and Jamshoro districts from August 27 to August 31.

Urban flooding is anticipated in the metropolitan cities of Sindh. Metrologist Sarfraz Ahmad informed the chief minister that Karachi may receive 150-200 mm of rainfall, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad 250-300 mm, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot 500 mm and the rest of the district 70-100 mm. The CM was also informed that torrential downpours may cause urban flooding and rain inundation in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sanghar districts during 28-30 August.

The heavy rains may cause water logging in Sukkur, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad districts. Furthermore, gusty winds may cause damage to lose structures, electric installations, solar panels, old trees, etc., and lightning strikes may also cause damages.

Murad Shah instructed the Commissioner of Karachi that the sea condition, as reported by the Met Office, is expected to remain rough to very rough during the forecast period. Therefore, necessary measures should be taken to prevent people from bathing in the sea. He also instructed the Fisheries Department to provide the fishermen with the necessary advice so that they can take the required precautions during this forecasted period.

Minister of Local Government Saeed Ghani briefed the Chief Minister about the measures his department has taken to clean the main drains in the city and maintain drainage systems in other major cities. Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab stated that he has provided the necessary machinery for cleaning the drains to the towns so that they can maintain their systems. The water board is also active in keeping their sewerage system functional. Additionally, machinery has been arranged from PDMA and other sources to pump out water in case of accumulation from the low-lying areas.

The CM was told that the PDMA’s stock position was satisfactory, they have tents, tarpaulin sheets, mosquito nets, blankets, animal mosquito nets, water coolers, jerry cans and hygiene kits in their stocks and would be dispatched to the districts, in case of any emergency. Shah directed all the mayors, local bodies heads, commissioners, and deputy commissioners to strengthen coordination within their divisions and districts and work out a detailed contingency plan to meet any emergency.