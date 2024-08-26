IHC invalidates multiple FIRs against Arshad Sharif

The Islamabad High Court has issued a written ruling on petitions challenging the registration of multiple cases against late Arshad Sharif and other journalists.

The court stated that multiple FIRs that were lodged against Arshad Sharif for a single allegation are not legally tenable.

According to media reports, the decision addresses whether multiple cases can be filed across the country for a single accusation.

The ruling, penned by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and spanning 36 pages, was made in response to pending petitions from May 2022.

The court remarked that Arshad Sharif faced unfair harassment from the authorities.

It was noted that only one FIR should have been considered valid for investigating the allegations against him.

The judgment said that multiple FIRs against Arshad Sharif are not justifiable under the law.

It acknowledged the significant harm suffered by Sharif’s family, which cannot be compensated.

The court also referred to the Protection of Journalists Act, enacted on December 1, 2021, which aims to safeguard journalists.

Despite this, journalists continue to face unjust harassment.

The ruling suggested that Sharif’s family could approach the commission established under the Act to rectify.

The written decision outlined that the commission has a legal obligation to investigate the harassment faced by Arshad Sharif and any threats to his life.

The commission is responsible for addressing journalists’ complaints related to legal cases against them.

Journalist Arshad Sharif left Pakistan in 2022 over what he said were threats to his life.

On 23 October 2022, he was shot and killed by local police in Kenya, under controversial circumstances. However, his family alleged it was a premeditated assassination involving senior Pakistani officials.