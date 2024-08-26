FIA cracks down on illegal vehicle registration ring

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an operation in response to a complaint from the Excise Department in Islamabad, targeting the illegal sale and registration of tampered vehicles.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the operation led to the arrest of two accused, identified as Shahbaz Tasawar and Rizwan Ullah, who were involved in preparing fraudulent documents for non-custom vehicles.

These suspects attempted to register a luxury vehicle using a fake customs import document. The FIA’s swift action has brought attention to the activities of an agent mafia operating within the Excise Department. On the occasion, Director General of Excise, Irfan Nawaz Memon announced that strict measures would be taken against those who were involved in this illegal business. He emphasized that all individuals associated with the illegal activities will face accountability.

The DG has also urged citizens to boycott the agent mafia and help identify those involved in such activities. The crackdown marks a significant step towards curbing illegal practices within the department.