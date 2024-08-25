Paris Hilton reveals the status of her friendships with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton looks back on her club days, including her iconic relationships and how it’s all gone into her new album, Infinite Icon.

A lot has changed since that memorable shot of Paris, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears in a car together almost 18 years ago.

And during a recent TalkShopLive event hosted by Naz Perez, the multi-hyphenate star shared the current status of her friendships with Britney and Lindsay.

In fact, the “Stars Are Blind” singer-who shares kids Phoenix, 19 months, and London, 9 months, with husband Carter Reum – revealed that she and the Freaky Friday actress – mom to son Luai, 12 months, with Bader Shammas – recently reconnected at a Vanity Fair party. “It was so good to see her,” Paris added. “She looks so beautiful. So happy for her.”

As for Britney, she’s been a frequent visitor to the Hilton-Reum home, Paris revealed, “She loves visiting the babies. She just loves kids so much.” Indeed, Britney even dances with Paris’ son Phoenix while they listen to Infinite Icon. In terms of a collab with either Lindsay or Britney in the recording studio, Paris said, “That would be fun. I love both of them as artists.” Another iconic friendship that has been a steady constant in Paris’ life has been her relationship with Nicole Richie, her best friend since the age of 2 and co-star of the 2003 reality show The Simple Life. For the 20th anniversary of the wildly popular program, both Nicole and Paris are joining for a reunion special that will air on Peacock in December.

And even though Paris and Nicole had been approached many times for reboots and new series, this felt different. As Paris shared, they “came up with this all on our own and it is such a fun concept. No one has ever done anything like it before.” “We went back to Arkansas and just reconnected with all of the people we were there with, 20 years ago,” she added. “So it’s been really special. I’m really excited for people to see it.”