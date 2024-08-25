Postecoglou warns Bissouma to behave after Spurs star returns in style

Ange Postecoglou warned Yves Bissouma not to misbehave again after the Tottenham midfielder returned from his laughing gas suspension to inspire Saturday’s 4-0 rout of Everton.

Postecoglou recalled Bissouma following a one-game suspension for posting a social media video that showed him inhaling nitrous oxide.

“You know what it’s like when you punish your child and they do everything right for the next two days?” Postecoglou had said of Bissouma’s return.

The Mali international made the most of his reprieve in the 14th minute, lashing home from the edge of the area for his first league goal for Tottenham in his 52nd appearance. Son Heung-min doubled Tottenham’s lead in the 25th minute, forcing Jordan Pickford into an embarrassing mistake as the Everton keeper was robbed by the South Korean for a simple finish.

Cristian Romero headed Tottenham’s third in the 71st minute before Son bagged his second with a clinical finish six minutes later.

Bissouma marked his goal with a contrite celebration before running up to the touchline to hug his manager, who made it clear no more mistakes would be tolerated.

“Biss was good and we know Biss is a good footballer,” Postecoglou said.