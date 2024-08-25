‘Ridiculous’ Haaland hits hat-trick as Man City put Ipswich to the sword

Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland’s scoring rate for Manchester City is “ridiculous” after the Norwegian netted his 10th hat-trick in 101 games for the club in a 4-1 win over Ipswich on Saturday.

Newly-promoted to the Premier League, Ipswich had a dream start at the Etihad, but order was quickly restored as City struck three times in four minutes through Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Haaland then fired in from outside the box late on to take his tally since joining City a little over two years ago to 94 goals in 96 starts.

Guardiola said those numbers put the former RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund striker alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He did it in Salzburg. He did it in Germany. The numbers are ridiculous,” Guardiola told his post-match press conference. “He can compete in terms of goals with Ronaldo and Messi. “The numbers are incredible for his age. He’s an incredible threat for us and we’re really happy to have him. “Hopefully he can be here for many years. That would be really good for us.”

Victory takes City top of the table with a maximum six points from the opening two games of their title defence. There was a mood of celebration before kick-off as City marked their fourth consecutive league title and welcomed back former captain Ilkay Gundogan, who took his place on the bench.