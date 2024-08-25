HVACR pledges to stand with PPP Alliance in LCCI polls

The Heat Ventilation Air Condition Refrigeration Society Pakistan (HVACR-Lahore Chapter) has announced to support the newly-launched the PPP Alliance (PIAF Pioneer Progressive Alliance) in the LCCI polls being held in Sept 2024.

The delegation of Heat Ventilation Air Condition Refrigeration Society Pakistan arrived at PPPA to show the solidarity with the Alliance, holding a meeting with pattern-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar and Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol. The executive committee members Malik Khalid Gujjar, Ahsan Shahid, Rana Nadeem Abbas and other businessmen participated in the meeting. Coordination duties were performed by Executive Committee member Mian Muhammad Nawaz. While addressing the meeting Secretary General Safdar Ali Mughal, Ahmed Naeem and others said that Heat Ventilation Air Condition Society will support PPPA in Lahore Chamber Election.

It is to be noted that the biggest alliance of the three strong groups of LCCI has been established first time in the history of Lahore business community to contest Lahore Chamber’s election. In the meeting, other issues including the Lahore Chamber election campaign were discussed. Speaking on this occasion, Pattern-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar and Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigol thanked the delegation and said that we have been working for the rights of traders. He said that HVACR has a very important role in the country’s economy.