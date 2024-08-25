Ignoring Islamophobia

British lawmaker Shokat Adam’s scathing revelation that he and his family regularly face a torrent of abuse, both online and in real life, ever since he decided to run for office should have been enough for his country to realise that the threat from Islamophobic pogrom that swept through the United Kingdom is far from over.

Some politicians and media were quick to downplay the anti-Muslim hate as a consequence of online misinformation; labelling far-right riots flooding the streets, vandalising mosques, burning Muslim-owned establishments and racially profiling passersby as “thuggery.” However, heated buzzwords do not explain the underlying prevalence and acceptability of this bigotry.

A recent report by the EU human rights agency showed a surge in the number of reported Islamophobic crimes, not only in response to conflicts in the Middle East but also for crimes without evidence of any “Muslim involvement.” Notwithstanding the fact that the report deemed it appropriate to address anti-semitism in the same breath, possibly aware of the spillover effects, it is still essential to address the widespread hatred.

The deep-rooted, institutional problem of Islamophobia has metamorphosed into a Frankenstein’s monster, largely due to the constant demonisation of Muslims by certain sections of the media. The ruling classes are also at fault, having spent several election cycles portraying Muslim migrants as a dangerous enemy within. Perhaps driven by their desperation to seek support from white voters, known for ignoring politics unless driven by anger, these candidates sent an unforgettable message as they stigmatised veils, defended caricatures as freedom of expression and normalised poison. Islamophobia is not just a matter of words.

If Great Britain has any interest in preserving its reputation as a haven of tolerance, immediate and lasting reforms are necessary. Offering Muslims the same protection under equality laws that other racial communities receive could also help them feel recognised but refusal to call out Islamophobia remains at the heart of the problem. The longer the world pretends that it does not exist, the more severe its problems will become. *