Alvi tasked with purging PTI of ‘internal plague’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a committee to resolve internal conflicts within the party, with former President Arif Alvi appointed as its head.

According to sources, Arif Alvi will lead the committee and is expected to present recommendations within a week to address the ongoing disputes.

He will meet with dissenting leaders to hear their concerns and work towards reconciliation. The party has been facing increasing tensions at both the central and provincial levels.

PTI recently revoked the basic membership of former Senior Vice President and National Assembly member Sher Afzal Marwat. Additionally, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Khan was pressured into resigning.

Reports also indicate strained relations between Aleema Khan and Bushra Bibi.

On August 15, PTI leader Hammad Azhar announced his resignation as PTI’s Punjab region president, citing internal lobbying as a key reason.

“Unfortunately, I no longer have access to Imran Khan,” Azhar tweeted on Thursday, adding, “I did not hold any press conference, nor did I make any deal.”

Azhar mentioned that his movements are heavily restricted, making it impossible for him to visit Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the postponement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad has left party workers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa disillusioned with the party leadership. Disappointment and anger were some of the sentiments they expressed when talking about the decision not to march on Islamabad.

In Bannu, party workers blocked roads while protesting, and sources have claimed that K-P Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Asad Qaiser were also disheartened by the postponement of the rally.

Fissures within the PTI have been all too visible for quite some time now. The party has repeatedly been urged to reinforce solidarity ever since the crackdown on it following the May 9, 2023 mayhem.

Considering its current trials and tribulations, the resignation – and its subsequent acceptance by party founder Imran Khan – of the party’s opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, from various party positions has only added fuel to the fire.

Hours after the news broke, PTI’s independent-minded leader Sher Afzal Marwat demanded senior party leader Shibli Faraz also step down. In what could be considered successive blows, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after shelving its Islamabad public gathering three days ago, has now called off its August 27 power show in Lahore. The former ruling party’s Secretary of Information for Punjab, Shaukat Mahmood Basra, has said that a new date would soon be announced for the Lahore rally after their public meeting in the federal capital on September 8.

He assured that the Imran Khan-founded party would pay full attention to its forthcoming major political event. The development is being dubbed another dent in the political reputation of the embattled party, which has suffered back-to-back setbacks in holding its political events.