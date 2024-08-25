Intense rains expected in Sindh

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) anticipated more rains in Sindh as a strong system was likely to grip most parts of Sindh in the next 72 hours.

“Rain with heavy to very heavy falls are expected in the next 72 hours in Hyderabad Division, Karachi Division, Larkana Division, Mirpur Khas Division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Ghotki, Sukkur and Khairpur,” the NDMA news release said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall may cause Urban flooding in the urban centers including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Larkana. Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs 502 million for the Irrigation Department to meet the expenditure on account of work done in connection with the repair and replacement of damaged gates of Sukkur Barrage. He approved the funds while presiding over a meeting at CM House here Sunday. The meeting was attended by Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero and other concerned officers.

Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero briefing the CM, said that at the Sukkur Barrage damages were detected in Gate Nos. 44 and 47 on June 20, 2024. Preliminary assessment revealed that Gate No. 44 twisted but intact in full section (geometry) but Gate No. 47 was substantially damaged.

To avoid further damages and to facilitate the emergency repair works of Gates No. 44 and 47, all Sukkur Barrage Gates were fully opened to evacuate the upstream pond. Consequently, the supply to all Canals off-taking from the Left and Right Side of Sukkur Barrage, such as Nara, Rohi, Khairpur East, Khairpur West, Northern Dadu, Rice and NW Canal was reduced until the restoration of Gates No. 44 and 47 of Sukkur Barrage on an emergency basis, he told.

The Secretary told that after the day-night efforts, the Engineers of the Irrigation Department rebuilt and maintained the Sukkur Barrage Pond level on June 26, 2024, two days ahead of schedule. They also restored the supplies of water in Irrigation Canals off-taking from the Sukkur Barrage, he added.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts and hardwork of Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero and their engineering team. Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro thanked the chief minister for his appreciation and mentioned that Sindh was saved from unimaginable financial loss and the resulting unrest.