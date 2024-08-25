JI warns govt against ‘failure to rein in IPPs’

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, announced that if he calls for “organising a sit-in, it will be pursued diligently, with no intention of backing down.”

He made the declaration to the ruling PML-N and its ally PPP, warning that only 28 days remain for action to be taken on addressing the issues with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), “faliure to which will result in consequences.”

During a press conference in Mansoorah, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman detailed the reorganisation of the “Haq Do Awam” movement to address public concerns.

He criticised political parties for focusing on personal interests rather than addressing critical issues such as gas and electricity bills. He accused them of prioritising political gains over necessary reforms.

He also highlighted the ongoing gas and electricity crisis and the increasing tax burden on salaried individuals.

Hafiz Naeem revealed that IPPs received Rs. 2 trillion for not producing electricity and announced a nationwide strike and shutter-down on August 28, supported by the business community. He criticised the government’s tax exemptions for IPPs and the renewal of expired contracts, calling for accountability for these decisions.

Hafiz Naeem further pointed out that IPPs received Rs. 1.2 trillion in tax exemptions during 2017-18, while ordinary citizens face heavy taxes on utilities.

He described this disparity as unjust and criticized the current tax system as ineffective.

He also referenced a report by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) indicating annual corruption of Rs. 1,299 billion related to income tax bribes, and expressed frustration with the lack of reform in the FBR.

In addition, Hafiz Naeem mentioned the persecution faced by Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh over the past 15 years, including the funerals of many leaders departing from prisons. Earlier in the day, leaders of the Central Traders Association (CTA) and Sindh Traders Alliance (STA) announced a nationwide strike on August 28 in protest against high electricity costs and the continuation of IPP agreements.

They warned that if their demands are not met, a two-day or indefinite strike may follow. The announcement was made during a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

CTA President Kashif Chaudhry stated that the strike aims to safeguard the economy and prevent the closure of industries. He emphasised that the protest is not just a leadership issue but a matter of business survival.

“The strike on August 28 will be observed in Karachi, Sindh, and across the country. We are not only protesting against the exorbitant electricity bills but also against the IPPs’ fraudulent agreements, the Rs2,800 billion in payments, and the 13 taxes on electricity. No individual or business can sustain such high electricity bills,” Chaudhry said.

He criticised the imposition of a Rs60,000 monthly tax on shops, describing it as a form of oppression. “With this tax, shopkeepers will essentially have to work as tax collectors for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). We reject advance tax notices and will resist any FBR team attempting to inspect the markets. If they come, we will encircle them,” he warned.

Chaudhry also highlighted the need for the reversal of the trader-friendly scheme and stressed that negotiations would be sought directly with the prime minister as no one below his level has the authority to amend the IMF deal-related policies.

Atiq Mir, another prominent trader leader, condemned the current government for its perceived negligence towards the people’s welfare. “The rulers have imposed taxes on food items and increased electricity tariffs, leading to suicides over high bills. Instead of easing the burden, they have exacerbated the crisis. The ruling class has not curtailed its luxuries but instead increased our hardships,” Mir said. Representatives from Balochistan also pledged their support for the strike, indicating a broad-based protest movement.