Attabad Lake – a calamity driven tourist heaven

In 2010 a massive landslide triggered by an earthquake damaged Attabad village in breathtaking Hunza Valley, some 150 km away from Gilgit city. The disaster unleashed a torrent of boulders that badly affected the village and four neighboring settlements – Ainabad, Shishkat, Gulmit, and Gulkin. The tragedy claimed 20 lives and left over 6,000 villagers homeless.

However, from the ashes of this devastation, a stunning natural wonder emerged. The landslide blocked the flow of Hunza River, creating a new lake that stretched 21 km long and 100 meters deep.

Although the flood affected 170 houses and 120 shops yet the lake’s crystal-clear waters now flow through the narrow valley, creating an enchanting spectacle attracts thousands of tourists and nature lovers. No matter that the losses were painful, but the emergence of Attabad Lake has transformed the region into a thriving tourist hub, creating hundreds of jobs for local people.

“Once a source of pang and losses, the landslide created lake has become a blessing for our community,” says Muhammad Ali, owner of the Lake View Hotel. “We’ve seen a significant increase in tourism that has created new opportunities for employment and economic growth.”

“Our hotel is always fully occupied during peak season, and we’re planning to expand our facilities to accommodate more guests,” he informed.

The lake offers a diverse range of activities like boating, jet-skiing and fishing besides winter sports when its water is frozen, attracting large number of tourists. Its unique blue color presents an eye-catching view for tourists with the barren treetops in its middle giving an insight into what led to its creation.

“It is now a vital source of depicting this region internationally as a tourist’s heaven,” remarked Farman Kareem Baig a famous Gilgit Baltistan based photographer. “Photographs of the lake have been exhibited around the world, showcasing this natural wonder to global audience.”

“It’s a truly special place and I feel lucky to have been able to capture its essence through my lens,” Farman said. “This is one the great bounties of nature offering absolute leisure and pleasure to visitors.”

He said it will also be becoming a blessing for local people as the federal government has approved a 52-megawatt power project on Attabad Lake. “On its completion, this project will provide much-needed relief to domestic electricity consumers and businesses, ending the region’s power woes and promoting sustainable development.”

The soothing light of setting sun mixing with a deep shade of turquoise presents a bright contrast of orange hue penetrating the mighty mountains surrounding the 25-kilometre-long lake. The beauty continues to persist even after the sunset as the moon rising present a whole new level of mesmerizing grace to the sight.

Getting captured by the serenity this lake offers to visitors, water sports and hiking paths and an expanding number of hotels to accommodate the growing influx of visitors, are the other feathers in its cap.

“The lake’s crystal-clear waters and stunning surroundings have attracted numerous hotels, tourist huts and adventure sports enthusiasts,” stated Ahmad Hussan a local tourist guide. “Visitors can enjoy rafting in summer and snow sports in winter, making it a year-round destination.”

He said besides increasing tourist influx, creation of this natural wonder has also increased the property rates Attabad village and adjacent areas.

“The lake’s popularity has also led to a significant increase in property rates in this area while construction of tunnels on Karakoram Highway (KKH) above Attabad Lake, connecting Pakistan with China, will also be providing new source of income for local people through tourism,” Ahmad Hassan said. “These tunnels have become a major attraction, offering breathtaking views of the lake and surrounding mountains.” Attabad Lake is a shining example of how a calamity can be transformed into a tourist heaven. The devastating landslide that occurred in 2010 could have easily been a permanent setback for the region, but instead, it has become a blessing in disguise. The lake’s crystal-clear waters, breathtaking scenery and adventure sports opportunities have made it a magnet for tourists, creating new economic opportunities and jobs for local people. Amidst the marvelous lakes and brooks, tall pines, sky high peaks, Deosai plain, tracks, valleys and so on, also exists the jewel of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Attabad Lake presenting enchanting view for tourists and nature lovers.

As we look to the future, we need to continue promoting sustainable tourism practices, ensure environmental protection and support local communities in their efforts to thrive. Attabad Lake proved to be a testament to fact that even in the face of calamity, there is sometimes potential for transformation.

Therefore, it is essential for the federal and the GB government to fully employ the tourist potential in Northern Areas by advertising its beauty and opportunities globally to attract more and more foreign tourists and earn precious foreign exchange.