‘Apni Chaat Apna Ghar’ project; Admin sets up one window operation center at DC office

Rawalpindi district administration has set up one window operation center in connection with the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project in the Deputy Commissioner Office here.

According to a district administration spokesman, Director General (DG) Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) Saif Anwar Jappa, during a visit, reviewed all the administrative matters of the One Window Operation Center in detail, including the facilities being provided to the citizens, and also interacted with the people who came to get information about the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project. He informed us that the DG also inquired from the citizens about the facilities being provided at the center. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema gave a detailed briefing to Saif Anwar Jappa.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassan Tariq and DD North Punjab Benazir Bhutto Income Support Program, Chaudhry Saeed Ahmed, were also present on the occasion.

The DG said during the visit, “The housing project is aimed at addressing the housing needs of low-income families.” Under the initiative, low-income people, including workers and laborers, would be able to own their houses, he added. Saif Anwar Jappa said that Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, launched the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project for poor and deserving citizens.

“Under the project, people who are unable to build their own houses despite owning land would benefit,” he added. In the first phase, interest-free loans would be provided to 70,000 families for the construction of the houses, Saif Anwar Jappa said, adding that this loan would be paid back over a period of seven years.

Under the plan, there would be a monthly installment of Rs 14,000, and there would be no installment in the first three months, he said. The owners of 1 to 5 marla plots in urban areas and 10 marla plots in rural areas would be eligible for the loan, he informed.