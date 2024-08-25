BISP committed to uplifting downtrodden: Rubina Khalid

Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid Sunday reiterated the BISP programme is committed to uplifting the downtrodden, saying it has become a symbol of hope for millions of vulnerable individuals and families nationwide.

Talking to a private news channel, Chairperson Rubina Khalid attributed the programme’s success to the dedication and hard work of BISP’s team and the support of the government and stakeholders.

She reiterated the programme’s commitment to continuing its vital work and expanding its reach to even more vulnerable populations.

Rubina Khalid announced the launch of a unique skill development program aimed at empowering deserving women and their family members.

She highlighted the significance of skill development in today’s fast-paced economy, adding that empowering women with skills is essential for their socio-economic uplift.

This program will not only enhance their employability but also enable them to start their businesses, breaking the cycle of poverty and dependence, she added.

Rubina Khalid highlighted the introduction of a computerized system in BISP, aimed at ensuring transparency and efficiency in the program’s operations.

This technological advancement has revolutionized the way BISP functions, enabling real-time monitoring and tracking of beneficiary data, payment disbursements, and program impact, she added.

The computerized system has also minimized the risk of errors and fraud, ensuring that benefits reach the intended recipients, she highlighted.

The Chairperson also emphasized that this technology-driven approach is a testament to BISP’s commitment to innovation and excellence in serving the most vulnerable populations.

Replying to a query, she said with the new banking system in place, BISP beneficiaries will have greater control over their finances enabling them to make informed decisions about their economic well-being. This enhanced financial autonomy is expected to have a positive impact on their overall quality of life, empowering them to break the cycle of poverty and build a brighter future for themselves and their families, she added.

Moreover, this digital payment system will not only facilitate faster payments but also provide a secure and transparent way to transfer funds to our beneficiaries, she said, adding that it is a major step forward in our efforts to empower deserving women and improve their socio-economic status.