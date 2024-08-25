Body of 12-year-old girl found in gunny bag with torture marks in Karachi

The body of a 12-year-old girl was discovered inside a sack at a garbage dump near Lucky Star in the Saddar area of Karachi. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established. Police arrived at the scene on Pir Karim Talpur Road after receiving a tip-off and found the girl’s body, which showed signs of severe torture. The body was moved to Jinnah Hospital by Chhipa Ambulance for further investigation. According to police, it is suspected that the girl was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered at an unknown location before being dumped in the garbage. The incident likely occurred between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Forensic teams collected evidence from the scene, and police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to trace the vehicle used to dispose of the body. The girl’s body has been transferred to the Chhipa morgue for identification, and a case has been registered against unknown suspects under charges of murder and kidnapping.