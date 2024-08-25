Hailey welcomes first baby with Justin

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have a baby, baby, oh. The Rhode Beauty founder and “Sorry” singer welcomed their first child together, the couple shared on Instagram Aug. 23.

“WELCOME HOME,” Justin wrote alongside a photo of the little one’s foot while introducing baby Jack Blues Bieber.

And Hailey celebrated the birth of baby Jack as well, resharing Justin’s post to her Instagram Story.

Of course, the couple’s friends and family were equally as thrilled about the news, with Kylie Jenner commenting under Justin’s post, “I can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES.”

The “Peaches” singer’s longtime pal Alfredo Flores echoed the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s sentiments, writing, “Congratulations!!! i’m sooooooooooo excited!!! love y’all down.”

As for Ice Spice, the rapper admitted that it had her emotions at an all-time high, adding, “Baby fever up 1000.”

Baby Bieber’s arrival comes three months after Justin and Hailey first announced they were expecting. In posts shared to their respective Instagram accounts May 9, the couple revealed not only that Hailey was pregnant, but also glimpses of their sweet vow renewal in Hawaii. In the footage, Hailey, 27, donned a white lace Saint Laurent gown that accentuated her bump, while Justin, 30, wore an Atlanta Braves baseball hat with a black jacket and pants. In one photo, Justin holds on to Hailey’s bump from behind as the couple share an embrace. Since tying the knot in 2018, the couple have shared insight into their plans to expand their family. After all, Hailey teased to GQ that she was “looking forward” to motherhood last October-but not without some fears.