I decided not to have kids: Nadia Afgan

Every woman knows that planning and raising a family is difficult and this also applies to our actors.

Nadia Afgan, the famous Suno Chanda actor, discussed parenting difficulties while a guest on a local morning show.

Afgan stated: “After trying and miscarrying two times, and then going through IVF, I eventually realised that this was not meant for me.” The actress discusses the decision she made, which included extensive operations, as well as the passive sort of trauma she experienced and the final acceptance that followed.

However, such important decisions are not taken in a vacuum. Afgan can be seen thanking her spouse for his unasked-for assistance during this challenging time. “I will give 100% credit to Jawwad. Ever since we got married, we had decided we’d handle our sides of the families.” This proved to be a successful approach for the couple in their relationship and gave them more strength and unity to face expectations from both families and society.

In Pakistani society, women are frequently deprived of the opportunity to choose whether or not to have children, which frequently results in unplanned pregnancies, having too many children at the expense of their health and postpartum depression. Nonetheless, such candid reflections from celebrities like Afgan may help in bringing about a much-needed shift. ?The actor said, “I decided that I cannot take more mental and physical pressure on myself, and to protect my sanity in the longer run, I need to make a decision now.” The performer benefited much from being aware of her physical and emotional health, which allowed her to make an excellent decision.

The discussion lights up many people’s ideas about parental duty, bodily liberty, and having an active support structure within close friends and families-all of which are important issues that the Suno Chanda actor finds herself rekindling. It inspires and encourages women all around the nation to stand up for themselves and assert their rights, as seen by Afgan’s acknowledgement that “I decided not to have children” was one of the hardest decisions she has ever had to make.

Afgan shared her thoughts on age gaps in weddings during a previous interview conducted earlier this year. In response to a question on whether she thought age played a role in marital success, Afgan adamantly stated that age was irrelevant in relationships based on respect and love. Twelve years her junior, Afgan felt a level of maturity with her husband that went beyond simple age. She continued by explaining that a major factor in their union was her strong belief in destiny.