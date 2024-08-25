Rumer shares update on Bruce amid health battle

Bruce Willis is constantly surrounded by love. Daughter Rumer Willis shared a sweet update about her dad, who stepped away from acting in 2022 amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia. “He is great,” she wrote in an Aug. 22 Instagram Stories Q&A. “I love him so much. Thank you.” The 35-year-old posted the message alongside a photo of her holding hands with her dad. Rumer has been candid before about how she’s handled her father’s health journey and how he’s been an incredible grandfather to her 15-month-old daughter Louetta, whom she shares with Derek Richard Thomas. “Lou is just starting to walk a little bit and she was walking over to and it was so sweet,” Rumer said on Today in May. “It’s so nice because I feel like my dad is just, he’s a girl dad through and through. It almost unlocks that kind of little kid, girl dad thing. He’s so sweet with her.” And watching Bruce and mom Demi Moore – who are also parents to daughters Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30-as grandparents is something Rumer truly cherishes. “Honestly, seeing them with her, it just, it almost unlocks all of these childhood memories,” she continued, “because being a grandparent, I think, is the best. They have all of the love and joy without any of the responsibilities.