Spurs hit by Solanke injury blow

Tottenham’s new striker Dominic Solanke faces a spell on the sidelines after being ruled out of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Everton.

Solanke suffered an ankle injury during his Tottenham debut in their 1-1 draw at Leicester on Monday.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed the £65 million ($85 million) signing from Bournemouth will not face Everton and could be a doubt for the trip to Newcastle on September 1.

“Yeah, Dom picked up a knock in the last game. He got through the game but it flared up the day after. He will miss tomorrow,” Postecoglou told reporters on Friday.

“It’s an ankle injury. He copped it really early on, someone went across his ankle. He’s definitely out tomorrow.

“It just depends on the recovery. Obviously next week we’ve got the international break but it’s not serious, we know that, just an ankle injury.”

Germany forward Timo Werner and Brazilian striker Richarlison are among the candidates to replace Solanke after both started the Leicester match on the bench.

Postecoglou could also play Son Heung-min or Dejan Kulusevski in the central striker’s role.

Another dilemma for the Australian is who replaces Rodrigo Bentancur in midfielder with the Uruguayan sidelined due to concussion protocols after his head injury at Leicester.