There’s an old English saying that people living in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Its message is a simple truth, which Pakistan might do well to heed, especially as the recent appalling rape of a five-year-old within the premise of Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore shook it to its core as a reminder that it first needs to look at its pervasive menace of child abuse before asking other countries to eliminate gender-based violence.

It took protest demonstrations by medical professionals and intense social media campaigns for the Lahore police to register a case, albeit after reportedly downplaying the severity of the incident. This appalling act highlights the daily risk faced by Pakistani women and young girls, as they are unable to find their due safety and security anywhere, may it be inside the four walls or on the road.

The fact that such a young and vulnerable child could be targeted in a supposed place of care and healing is nothing short of heartbreaking; emphasizing the critical need for stronger laws and enforcement to hold perpetrators of gender-based violence accountable. It is unacceptable that such crimes often go unpunished due to systemic failures in law enforcement and societal attitudes that unjustly blame the victim. The trauma inflicted upon the victims is profound, with emotional scars that linger for years. Can we really keep turning a blind eye to their suffering while putting on a great show of our “family-oriented values?”

Rather than chasing ratings, it is high time that the media also plays an active role in raising awareness about gender-based violence, holding perpetrators accountable, and sparking crucial conversations and advocacy efforts. The protection and justice for women and children must be at the forefront of our societal agenda.

While too much has already been said about empowering women through education, economic opportunities, and access to healthcare as crucial steps in combatting gender-based violence, there is still much work to be done. The writing on the wall dictates that in order to cultivate strong women, we must also have well-informed men who grasp the concept of consent and are aware of the legal accountability for anyone who dares take the law into their own hands. Furthermore, the state needs to address misogyny within our legislation, viewing rape as a crime of power, not honour or sex to make true progress. *