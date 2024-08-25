A New Frontier

Lady Mariéme Jamme’s recent visit to Pakistan has stirred discussions about potential avenues of growth for the country, offering a renewed sense of hope for the region as a whole. As an influential figure in technology and education, Jamme’s presence in Pakistan signals a deeper commitment to empowering marginalized communities, particularly women and youth. Her international reputation as a leader in the tech space and her drive to leverage technology for social good has laid the groundwork for a fruitful collaboration between Pakistan and the global tech community.

Jamme, a Senegalese-born tech entrepreneur, activist, and founder of iamtheCODE, has a clear vision of transforming societies by unlocking the potential of young people, particularly in developing nations. Her mission is simple yet profound: to empower one million women and girls as coders by 2030. Her journey to Pakistan serves as a strategic step in aligning this vision with the needs of a country where the youth make up the majority of the population, and where the digital divide remains a significant barrier to progress.

At the heart of Jamme’s work is her belief that technology and education can be powerful equalizers. Her organization, iamtheCODE, seeks to teach young girls coding skills, providing them with the tools necessary to build a future in the digital economy. In Pakistan, where millions of young people face challenges in accessing quality education, her vision dovetails with the nation’s urgent need for technological literacy and digital inclusion.

This visit also coincides with a broader push by the Pakistani government to accelerate its digital transformation efforts. The government has launched various programs aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and digital skills, particularly among women and youth. Lady Mariéme Jamme’s advocacy for gender equality in the tech sector complements these initiatives, offering new partnerships and investment opportunities that could potentially reshape the country’s socioeconomic landscape.

The inclusion of more women and girls in technology could lead to greater innovation and increased competitiveness in the global market.

For Pakistan, the benefits of such a collaboration are immense. The inclusion of more women and girls in technology could lead to greater innovation, increased competitiveness in the global market, and a much-needed boost to the country’s economy. With Lady Jamme’s influence, Pakistani tech startups could find new pathways for international collaboration, attracting investment, mentorship, and support from global leaders in the tech industry.

In addition to economic growth, Jamme’s visit brings attention to the intersection of technology and social justice. Her work addresses issues of poverty, inequality, and marginalization, all of which are critical challenges in Pakistan. By empowering young girls with coding skills, Jamme is not only helping them gain access to jobs in the tech industry but also challenging the traditional gender roles that often limit opportunities for women in conservative societies like Pakistan.

One of the key aspects of her visit is the potential for regional cooperation. Pakistan is strategically located in South Asia, a region that faces many common challenges, such as economic instability, political unrest, and gender inequality. By positioning Pakistan as a leader in the tech-driven empowerment of women and youth, Jammeh’s initiatives could inspire similar efforts across neighbouring countries. For instance, collaborations between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh could foster a regional movement towards digital inclusion, driving economic growth and development in one of the most underserved parts of the world.

Moreover, Jamme’s influence extends beyond just coding and technology. She is a vocal advocate for sustainable development and environmental responsibility. During her visit, discussions have reportedly centred on how technology can be used to address the region’s pressing environmental challenges, such as water scarcity, pollution, and climate change.

In Pakistan, which ranks among the most vulnerable countries to climate change, the introduction of tech-based solutions in agriculture, water management, and renewable energy could offer new ways to mitigate the impact of environmental degradation.

The significance of Jamme’s work is further underscored by her role as a global advocate for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Her visit to Pakistan comes at a critical time when the country is grappling with multiple crises, from economic uncertainty to social inequality.

By engaging with Pakistani leaders, educators, and entrepreneurs, Jamme is helping to advance the SDGs within a local context, aligning global goals with the specific needs of Pakistan. This includes promoting quality education, gender equality, decent work and economic growth, and climate action-areas where Pakistan has made progress but still faces significant challenges.

Jamme’s visit also highlights the importance of cross-border partnerships in achieving these goals. By forging connections between Pakistan and international organizations, her work helps to bridge the gap between local initiatives and global frameworks. This kind of collaboration is essential for ensuring that Pakistan can continue to develop in a way that is both sustainable and inclusive, bringing long-term benefits not only to its citizens but to the wider region as well.

In this sense, Lady Mariéme Jamme’s visit is a timely reminder of the power of visionary leadership in driving meaningful change. Her commitment to technology, education, and social justice serves as an inspiration for Pakistan’s efforts to modernize and grow. By investing in its people, particularly its women and youth, Pakistan stands to benefit enormously from this partnership, both in terms of economic prosperity and social progress.

However, the true impact of Jamme’s visit will depend on how well her vision is integrated into the country’s broader development agenda.

This requires a sustained commitment from both the public and private sectors to support initiatives like iamtheCODE, as well as a willingness to embrace the transformative potential of technology. Pakistan has already taken significant steps in this direction, but much work remains to be done to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their gender or socioeconomic background, can participate in the digital economy.

Ultimately, Lady Mariéme Jamme’s visit to Pakistan represents an opportunity for the country to redefine its future. By prioritizing education, technology, and inclusivity, Pakistan can position itself as a leader in the global movement towards sustainable development, offering a model for other countries in the region to follow. In doing so, Pakistan can build a brighter, more equitable future for all its citizens, and contribute to the stability and prosperity of South Asia as a whole.

The writer is a journalist, TV presenter & column writer. She can be reached via her insta account @farihaspeaks