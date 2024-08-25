Punjab on High Alert: New rainy spell, flash floods expected from today

A fresh spell of monsoon rains is likely to begin in Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province from August 25, authorities said on Saturday, warning of flash floods in several parts of the province.

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered flash floods in several parts of Pakistan since late June, particularly in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Punjab provinces.

The South Asian nation has reported 232 deaths in rain-related incidents since July 1, with Punjab reporting the highest 91 deaths, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Heavy monsoon showers are expected in Punjab’s Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Gujarat divisions, according to the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA).

“Monsoon rains are expected in Punjab from August 25 till August 29,” the PDMA said in a statement. “There is a risk of flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions due to heavy rains.”

Local administration and concerned departments have been asked to remain alert during the forecast period, according to the PDMA. People may also call PDMA helpline 1129 in case of an emergency situation.

Pakistan is recognized as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change effects. This year, the South Asian country recorded its “wettest April since 1961,” with 59.3 millimeters of rainfall while some areas of the country faced a severe heat wave in May and June.

In 2022, unusually heavy rains triggered flash floods in many parts of Pakistan, killing over 1,700 people, inflicting losses of around $30 billion, and affecting at least 30 million people.

Scientists have attributed Pakistan’s erratic weather patterns to climate change effects and called on countries around the world to take urgent steps to tackle the crisis.