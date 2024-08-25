Rawal Dam spillways to open today

The district administration on Saturday announced that the spillways of Rawal Dam will be opened today at 6 am. Citizens are strongly advised to avoid visiting urban river channels during this time.

Meanwhile, the residents living in low-lying areas should implement precautionary steps to ensure their safety.

The district administration have emphasized the importance of moving livestock to safer areas ahead of the dam’s spillways opening. In case of emergencies, residents can call emergency services at 16 or 1122.

The district administration is actively monitoring the situation at rivers and bridges and has completed preparations for potential flood scenarios.