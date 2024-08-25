Wings of Hope for Alexandrine

With the Alexandrine parakeet’s song fades into near silence in Pakistan, a powerful new alliance is working tirelessly to restore its vibrant call. In a pioneering move, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly has teamed up with the Pakistan Wildlife Foundation (PWF), Himalayan Wildlife Foundation, WWF-Pakistan, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), and the AJK Wildlife Department to spearhead an ambitious conservation project aimed at revival of the Alexandrine parakeet.

The Alexandrine parakeet, scientifically known as Psittacula eupatria, is one of the largest parakeet species in the world, with adults measuring up to 40 centimeters in length. The parakeets are also known for their intelligence and problem-solving abilities, which have been observed in both their wild and captive environments. This intelligence, coupled with their striking appearance, has made them popular pets, further intensifying the pressures of the illegal pet trade.

This vibrant species, crucial for its role in seed dispersal, forest regeneration, and maintaining ecological balance, has seen its numbers plummet due to habitat destruction, poaching, and the illegal wildlife trade. Rapid urbanization and deforestation have eradicated key nesting sites, particularly old trees with cavities essential for breeding. Additionally, the bird’s presence in markets across the Middle East has added to its decline, driven by a lucrative exotic pet trade that remains largely unregulated.

In response, the coalition has embarked on several strategic efforts. Restoration projects are underway to plant native tree species, creating vital nesting sites and food sources in areas most affected by habitat loss.

The Himalayan Wildlife Foundation has deployed local patrols around Deva Vatala National Park, effectively dismantling illegal poaching networks and arresting offenders. The Psittacula Breeders Association, led by a prominent breeder, is committed to ethical breeding practices, ensuring adherence to conservation standards and distancing itself from the illegal wildlife trade.

Safwan Shahab Ahmed, a leading conservationist, talking to APP highlighted the need for a targeted approach in Kasur district. He advocates for a concentrated effort involving civil administration, law enforcement, and relevant organizations rather than dispersing resources across multiple regions. This focused strategy aims to plant indigenous trees and combat poaching, promising more significant and sustainable outcomes.

Despite these advances, challenges remain. Inconsistent enforcement of wildlife protection laws, especially in rural areas, continues to undermine conservation efforts. Enhanced collaboration between Pakistan and neighboring countries is crucial to tackle the illegal smuggling of parakeets, which persists as a major issue.