The Queen’s Heist: Fifty robberies, one arrest

Lahore police have apprehended a notorious female dacoit, known as the ‘Dacoit Queen,’ and her husband, who were involved in more than 50 robberies. According to the police, the couple used to approach pedestrians under the pretense of asking for directions and then rob them. The authorities have recovered looted cash, mobile phones, weapons, and a motorcycle from the suspects. In total, PKR 300,000 in cash, two pistols, 12 mobile phones, and a motorcycle were seized.

Police reports indicate that the woman, identified as Momina, was caught on CCTV footage committing robberies at gunpoint. To evade police checks, she would conceal weapons in her shawl and hide stolen goods and firearms in her purse after the robberies. Legal proceedings have been initiated against Momina and her husband, Aqeel, with further investigations underway.

In a related incident, police rescued a man from Faisalabad who was heading to the Kacha area to marry the ‘Dacoit Queen.’ The man, Allah Ditta Zafarullah, was intercepted at the Sindh-Punjab border. It was revealed that he was lured by a woman named Alia, an accomplice of the dacoits, whom he had met on Facebook. She had promised marriage but was actually leading him into a trap. The police intervened just in time to save him. Additionally, in the Achhra area of Lahore, a Safe City Virtual Patrolling Officer successfully tracked and arrested two suspects who were robbing citizens on the streets. The officer noticed suspicious activity via live surveillance cameras, where two young men on a motorcycle were seen targeting passersby. Within moments, the suspects snatched an expensive mobile phone from a pedestrian. The officer immediately provided all the evidence to the local police, leading to the swift arrest of both suspects, who were found to have a record of multiple snatching incidents.