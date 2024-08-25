Punjab govt intensifies Monkeypox prevention measures, airport screening: Minister health

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Saturday revealed that the provincial government has launched a proactive campaign against monkeypox, featuring airport screenings and heightened hospital vigilance to safeguard public health and prevent the virus’s spread.

Additionally, nine dedicated centers have been established to enhance the response to the potential outbreak, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Minister further elaborated on the measures being taken, stating that airport authorities have been instructed to conduct rigorous screening of passengers arriving from affected countries to detect any potential cases of monkeypox.

To ensure effective screening, the Institute of Public Health (IPH) has been directed to train master trainers who will then train airport staff and healthcare workers on identifying symptoms, testing protocols, and infection control measures, he mentioned.

This multi-layered approach aims to prevent the spread of the virus and ensure prompt response in case of any suspected cases, he added.

Salman Rafique also emphasized the crucial role of public awareness in preventing the spread of monkeypox.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and informed about the virus, its symptoms, and prevention measures.

The government, he said, is launching a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate the public on the risks associated with monkeypox and the steps they can take to protect themselves and their loved ones.

By working together, the minister emphasized, we can mitigate the risk of an outbreak and ensure the health and safety of the people of Punjab.

The Provincial Health Minister, Khawaja Imran Nazir, praised Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday for her transformative impact on Punjab’s healthcare sector.

Talking to PTV News, He lauded the province’s groundbreaking decision to fully fund all ongoing health initiatives as a major milestone, ensuring universal access to quality healthcare and setting a new benchmark for excellence.

He said that the air ambulance service is a dream come true for the people of Punjab, who previously had limited access to emergency medical care. This innovative initiative will enable patients to receive timely and specialized treatment, saving countless lives and bringing relief to families, he added.

He said that with fully funded healthcare schemes and the air ambulance service, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ensured that the poor and marginalized communities receive equal access to healthcare facilities. This bold step towards healthcare reform has instilled a sense of hope and security among the people, who can now rely on the government to provide them with quality medical care in times of need, the minister mentioned.

He further elaborated that the air ambulance service is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and staffed by highly trained medical professionals, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care during emergencies. This service will be particularly beneficial for people living in remote or rural areas, who can now access specialized medical care quickly and efficiently, he added.

He highlighted that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s dedication to the people’s well-being has set a new standard for healthcare in Punjab, making it a model for other provinces to follow. Her leadership has brought about a significant positive change in the lives of the people, and her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come, he concluded.