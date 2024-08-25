Salik arrives in Cairo for int’l moot on Islamic affairs

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Saturday arrived in Cairo on a five-day official visit to participate in the 35th International Conference of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs. The conference, organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments, is centered around the theme “The Role of Women in Building Awareness.” Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt, Sajid Bilal, along with senior officials from the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments, welcomed the minister upon his arrival. During the conference, Minister Salik is expected to engage with international leaders and scholars to deliberate on the pivotal role of women in promoting awareness and fostering harmony within Muslim communities worldwide.