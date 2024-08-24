“Home is the starting place of Love, Hope and Dreams.” This profound sentiment perfectly captures the spirit of the recently introduced CM Maryam Nawaz Housing Scheme, which goes by the name Apni Chhat Apna Ghar.

As we navigate through life, our homes whether they are cozy apartments, suburban homes, or rustic cottages, holds an immense significance to us. They are more than just buildings; they represent our hopes and dreams, our most treasured memories, and the entire fabric of our being.

Beyond sentimentality, having a house is important because it provides protection, stability, and the sense of dignity that comes with having a place of one’s own. In the words of Ellen DeGeneres

“Housing is a basic human need, and everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call home.”

Given this fact, the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar housing program, a visionary proposal by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, strives to make this need a reality for numerous families.

Scalability, transparency, and loan payback duration must all be carefully considered.

This program, which was unveiled soon after Punjab residents were to receive electricity subsidies, aims to give low-income families interest-free loans so they can construct their own houses.

This inclusive scheme extends loans of up to Rs 1.5 million to landowners with holdings ranging from 1 to 5 marlas in urban areas and 1 to 10 marlas in rural areas, encompassing both urban and rural residents.

The government has designed the loan repayments to start after a three-month grace period, with manageable monthly installments capped at Rs 14,000, with an emphasis on accessibility and transparency.

The construction of an amazing 100,000 dwellings across Punjab is part of the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar initiative, which represents a big step towards addressing the housing crisis in the province.

Every home will be built with two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom, so even individuals with limited means can live in a respectable home. Within the next five years, CM Maryam plans to spread this program throughout all of Punjab, stressing that “we need to get this properly because you only build a house once” and that “even the poor have self-respect.”

Although the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program seeks to empower low-income households, there are challenges in its way. Scalability, transparency, and loan payback duration must all be carefully considered. The scheme’s viability also depends on expanding it to large cities and guaranteeing high-quality development.

Maryam Nawaz’s housing initiative is commendable but fair access and long-term implementation are still crucial.

The writer is a freelance Content Writer and Columnist and can be reached at rakhshandamehtab

@gmail.com