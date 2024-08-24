CM Maryam thanks Germany for helping Pakistan achieve GSP+ status

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Chief Minister of Punjab, has thanked Germany for helping Pakistan achieve GSP Plus status and mentioned that the two countries’ economic ties are getting better every day.

The Punjab chief minister met with a group headed by Svenja Schulze, the German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development.

Senior Policy Officer Antonia Felicitas Peters and German Ambassador Alfred Grannas were also part of the trip.

The statement said that improving commercial and economic ties between Pakistan and Germany was a topic of discussion at the meeting.

The pledge to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation was reaffirmed as the conversation also touched on topics like environmental protection and climate change.

Maryam Nawaz conveyed her appreciation for Germany’s donation of 91.1 million euros to flood victims.

A consensus on cooperation in renewable energy and climate-friendly projects was reached during the summit.

CM Maryam said in the meeting with Svenja Schulze that tackling environmental degradation and climate change is a top priority and that the budget for environmental programs has been increased by 400% for the first time. The necessary actions are being done to get rid of other environmental contaminants including haze.

According to the release, Pakistan received 24 million euros from Germany for renewable energy. Maryam Nawaz was commended for this.

Maryam Nawaz told the German Ambassador that it is admirable that German businesses are cooperating in the textile and other industries. She underlined her commitment to progressively expanding women’s economic participation in the nation’s growth, pointing out that the Garments City and plug-and-play textile units will improve women’s economic independence.

She continued on to say that competent women will be able to find great jobs in the apparel sector.

According to Maryam Nawaz, the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park’s Vocational Training Center will offer scholarships and training to women. She emphasized the significance of protecting the economic, social, and safety rights of workers across all industries as well as the advancement of women in all fields.

In order to address the nutritional deficits of the pupils, she also announced the start of a school meal program.

The German Minister was briefed by the Chief Minister regarding health and education improvements.

Thanking Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, German Minister Svenja Schulze commended the Garments City project.

The German Minister said that Punjab is a key province because of its skilled labor and industrial potential. She also applauded women’s engagement and visibility in parliament, government agencies, and other fields.