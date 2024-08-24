UK rolls out e-visa for biometric applicants

The United Kingdom (UK) has expanded its eVisa system to include new biometric applicants, further advancing its transition to a fully digital immigration process, according to a press release issued on Friday.

The move will phase out physical documents such as Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs), vignette stickers, and wet ink stamps, replacing them with an online immigration status accessible via a UKVI account.

The press release outlined that individuals granted visas to stay in the UK for more than six months-whether for work or study-will need to create an online UKVI account to access their eVisa.

In contrast, those with visas for less than six months, such as tourists, are not required to set up an account.

“We are constantly innovating to make it easier for Pakistanis to travel to the UK. This new use of technology will streamline a key part of the visa process, making it more secure and reducing the reliance on paper documents,” said Jane Marriott, the UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, in the release.

The release emphasized that the transition to eVisas is free, secure, and straightforward, with more information available on the UK government website.

Travelers are advised not to journey to the UK until they have received their passport and valid visa from the Visa Application Centre.

Despite the shift to digital, BRP cards will remain valid until 31 December 2024. Travelers should continue to carry their BRP cards along with their passports when traveling abroad to confirm their right to re-enter the UK, the release added.