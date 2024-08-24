Pakistan offers aid to Bangladesh as floods devastate nation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and offered assistance to Bangladesh in the wake of catastrophic floods that have inundated large parts of the country.

In a letter to Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Younus, Sharif conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Bangladesh, saying the country stands with those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods.

This was stated in a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Sharif praised the resilience and courage of the Bangladeshi people, particularly in times of adversity. “The people of Bangladesh are known for their bravery and strength,” he said, expressing confidence that the country’s leadership would guide them through this challenging period.

He affirmed Pakistan’s readiness to provide any assistance needed by Bangladesh.

Floods triggered by heavy rains have swamped several low-lying regions in Bangladesh, affecting at least eight districts in the south and east. Disaster officials reported that at least five people have died, with hundreds of thousands left stranded.

“Around 2.9 million people have been affected, and more than 70,000 have been moved to shelters,” said Mohammad Nazmul Abedin, a senior official from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

Three of the deaths were reported in the southeastern region of Cox’s Bazar, where floodwaters claimed lives, according to Rasedul Islam, the chief administrative officer of Ramu district.

The severe flooding adds to the challenges faced by Bangladesh’s new government, following weeks of political turmoil that led to the resignation of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina fled to India earlier this month after violent student-led protests brought an end to her 15-year rule.

Bangladesh, a South Asian nation crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers, frequently experiences flooding, particularly during the annual monsoon season. The country is one of the most vulnerable to natural disasters and climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index. The army and navy have been deployed to assist with rescue operations, using speedboats and helicopters to reach those stranded by the rising waters.

The monsoon rains cause widespread destruction annually, but climate change is exacerbating the situation by altering weather patterns and increasing the frequency of extreme events. Much of Bangladesh consists of river deltas formed by the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers, which flow from the Himalayas through India before reaching the sea.