Bank Makramah partners with Avanza for banking innovation

Bank Makramah Limited (BML) has entered into an agreement with Avanza Solutions to further strengthen their digital transformation initiatives, showcasing their dedication to implementing cutting-edge technologies to enhance customer interactions and optimize business processes.

Under this partnership BML will benefit from Avanza’s leading Novus Suite platform. A signing ceremony was held at BML’s Head Office, Karachi in this regard, attended by President and CEO Jawad Majid Khan accompanied by Deputy CEO Farhan Baig and Head of ADC Ashfaq Naveed along with Avanza Solutions’ CEO Omer Ahmed Khan, CBO Jalil Ahmed Farooqui, COO Danish Farooque with other team members. Avanza’s Novus Suite is a comprehensive, state-of-the-art solution designed to revolutionize digital banking operations. It integrates multiple core banking functionalities into a single, cohesive platform, providing financial institutions with the tools they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. The Novus Suite is not just a product; it is a transformative solution that enables banks to deliver secure, efficient, and personalized services to their customers.

The recent upgrade at Bank Makramah incorporates several key components of the Novus Suite, including Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) – a robust middleware solution that enables seamless integration across various banking channels and systems, ensuring a smooth flow of data and communication. It also provides an advanced platform for the management of card issuance, personalization, and lifecycle management, enabling Bank Makramah to offer secure, flexible, and customized card services to its customers.

Furthermore, it offers a powerful switching solution that facilitates real-time transaction processing across multiple channels, including ATMs, POS, and online banking, enhancing the customer experience with faster and more reliable services. These features not only optimize Bank Makramah’s operations but also empower them to meet the growing demands of their customer base with enhanced security and efficiency. Commenting on this momentous development, BML Deputy CEO Farhan Baig said, “At BML, our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to continuously enhance the way we serve our customers. Upgraded integration of Avanza’s Novus Suite is a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, we are not only optimizing our operations but also setting new standards for secure, efficient, and personalized banking services.