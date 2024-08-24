Experts urge government to form task forces

Executive Council of Registered Think Tank – Engineers Study Forum has resolved to urge the Federal & Provincial Governments to take speedy measures for strengthening National Economy, reducing rising Foreign National Debt, Reducing Power rates & urgent Economic Reforms needed for higher productivity and inflation control. Experts Working Groups are needed for speeding reduction in external debt and lower inflation. Power tariffs need to be revised and should be based on actual costs of services for power supply sixty years old Power tariff structure needs revision by experts & Nepra.

In this connection, it is imperative to setup specialized Task Forces & Working Groups of experts to advise and implement practical measures for boosting National Economy to achieve effective results. It is highly essential to form Experts Groups comprising of competent personnel to workout realistic reforms packages to achieve pragmatic results to make strong National Economy based on economic growth at eight percent It is feasible with sound planning & implementation. There is a dire need to boost agricultural and industrial productivity at fast rate. Pakistan has lot of potential for growth in Agriculture & Industry with latest international practices. Exports need to be enhanced. Economic Growth rate should be at eight percent which is possible with sound planning. In the power sector, Technical losses can be further cut with Reforms. Efficiency of Power Plants especially in the public sector should be enhanced with better measures. IPPs power plants have higher efficiency than Govt. controlled Power plants. Every year floods & heavy rain cause colossal losses of billions of rupees in the absence of making bunds and water couses to avoid heavy economic losses. A corrective plan is needed by National Disaster Management Authority. The meeting was presided over by Mian Fazal Ahmad Chairman Engineers Study Forum-Registered Think Tank & Muhammad Irfan Akhtar Senior Executive Member & others participated.