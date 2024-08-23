‘Emily in Paris’ sparks global demand for marketing jobs

New findings have uncovered increasing online interest in marketing degrees and jobs following the release of Emily in Paris.

Marketing experts Skyline Social have found that US searches for ‘marketing degree’ have skyrocketed 88.6 percent since the Netflix show’s premiere in October 2020.

Worldwide searches for ‘marketing degree’ have also increased by 75.4 percent between October 2020 and August 2024, highlighting the show’s influence across the world.

According to Google Trends, US searches for ‘marketing job’ have also increased by 49 percent during this time, along with 82.1 percent for ‘marketing career’ nationally.

Ash Davis at Skyline Social commented on the findings: “Since its release in 2020, Netflix’s Emily in Paris has become a global phenomenon, with research showing that the romantic comedy-drama television series was the most-watched show on the streaming platform in 2022.

However, viewers are hungry for more than Lily Collins’ iconic fashion looks. According to this study, online interest in marketing degrees, jobs and careers has skyrocketed since October 2020. These findings suggest that people are eager to break into the marketing field in 2024 and it will be interesting to see how season four continues to inspire the world of up-and-coming marketers.”