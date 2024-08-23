Ayesha Takia deletes Instagram account after getting trolled for her new look

Indian actor Ayesha Takia has deleted her Instagram account due to trolling by fans after she uploaded pictures of her new look. She got immense popularity after the release of ‘Wanted’ casting Salman Khan as the protagonist. The actor has been maintaining her presence on the social media and held many interactive sessions with her Instagram family. She recently uploaded a photo on her Instagram handle in which she was looking quite different from her previous pictures. A lot of fans have also not liked her choice of look while saying she looked better than in the old style. The ‘Wanted’ actor seemed to have think that she has had enough of the criticism and deleted her Instagram handle.