Faisalabad targets 1.6m children in anti-polio drive

The polio teams will administer anti-polio drops to more than 1.6 million children under five years of age in the district from September 9.

As many as 5,000 fixed, transit and mobile polio teams have been constituted to achieve the goal.

Presiding over a district polio eradication committee meeting here Friday, the Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir took a briefing on the micro plan of anti-polio campaign which is going to start next month.

The DC directed for chalking out an effective micro plan for the upcoming polio campaign to achieve 100 percent children’s vaccination target.

He directed for the proper training of the staff on most modern lines for complete eradication of the polio disease from the country and asked the Ulema to spread the message of polio vaccination in Friday sermons.

The DC further directed for utilizing all means of publicity about the polio campaign.