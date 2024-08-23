Pakistan enhances disaster resilience with Japan and UNDP Aid

Supported by the Government of Japan and in partnership with the Economic Affairs Division and PDMAs in Sindh and Balochistan, UNDP has jointly conducted a closing ceremony to commemorate the successful completion of USD 3.7 Million project ‘Strengthening Tsunami and Earthquake Preparedness in Coastal Areas of Pakistan’ in Islamabad today.

The project has concluded, but resilient empowered, knowledgeable communities and institutions remain, marking the start of a new chapter in Tsunami & Earthquake Preparedness in Coastal Areas in Pakistan. The project’s success in strengthening disaster preparedness and response has laid a foundation for continued resilience in Pakistan’s coastal communities..

Through this project, the UNDP has addressed a critical development challenge in the coastal districts of Malir, West/Keamari Karachi, and Gwadar in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, by reducing tsunami risks and their potential impact on coastal communities in Pakistan. This was achieved through the revision of guidelines for tsunami and earthquake preparedness and enhancing the disaster response and preparedness capacity of vulnerable coastal communities. The project also prioritized gender equity in its approach to mitigate coastal hazards.

Wajahat Ahmed, Assistant Director (Civil), PDMA, Sindh, “This project marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to enhance disaster resilience. It has testified to the power of collaboration, expertise, and a shared commitment to saving lives. Let us take the lessons learned and apply them to further develop the resilience of vulnerable communities in the Coastal Belt, making them more resilient to natural disasters.”

Addressing the ceremony, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, H.E Mr. Mitsuhiro Wada, underlined, “With its historical frequency of natural disasters, Japan has gained significant knowledge and experience in climate and disaster risk management, preparedness, and response. Japan’s Development Cooperation Charter highlights the importance of disaster risk reduction for realizing poverty eradication and sustainable development. Japan is committed to promoting these efforts that leverage Japan’s expertise in this area.”

UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Dr. Samuel Rizk said on the occasion, “The project has concluded, but the resilient, empowered, and knowledgeable communities and institutions it leaves behind will continue to make a difference. Our collaboration with Japan has been instrumental in building a more resilient future.”