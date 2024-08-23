Islamabad Local Polls: 13,452 candidates in fray

In preparation for the upcoming local elections in Islamabad, a total of 13,452 candidates have obtained nomination papers so far, reflecting high interest in the municipal polls scheduled for October 9.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reported that 356 candidates have already submitted their papers for the positions of Chairman and Vice

Chairman. For the farmer seats, 268 nomination papers have been received by the District Returning Office, while 256 candidates have filed for youth seats.

Additionally, 95 candidates have submitted their papers for minority seats, 417 for women’s seats, and 1,508 for general seats. In total, 2,900 nomination papers have been received by the District Returning Office to date.

The ECP has set the deadline for nomination submissions as August 28, providing candidates with a few more days to complete the process before the elections.