Aliya Hamza seeks protective bail in May 9 cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to get protective bail in registered against her in Faisalabad and Sargodha.

The PTI leader filed the petition through her lawyers Khaqan Mir and Ishtiaq A. Khan, requesting the court to hear her plea today.

Thursday, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwala had acquitted Hamza in a case related to May 9 vandalism.

It must be remembered that she spent more than a year behind the bars in cases related to May 9. She was arrested by Gujranwala police after being released from Sargodha police.