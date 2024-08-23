ECP probes Commissioner’s secret foreign visit

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formed a five-member inquiry committee to investigate allegations of violation of the code of conduct by Punjab Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Friday.

According to media reports, the Provincial Election Commissioner of Punjab, Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, has been directed to submit a written response within 10 days.

According to the order issued by the ECP, Ejaz Anwar Chauhan is accused of concealing foreign travel to Canada without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

As per the ECP order, it is also alleged that Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan did not show interest in his supervisory role.

Reportedly, on August 5, 2024, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ejaz Chauhan, who is a grade-20 officer, was made Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Ejaz Anwar Chohan took charge of his responsibilities as Punjab Provincial Election Commissioner on January 18, 2024. Before taking charge in Punjab, Ejaz Anwar Chauhan served as the Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh.

In September 2023, Muttahida Qaumi Mevement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal made allegations against Ejaz Anwar Chaudan for giving favour to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh and demanded to remove him from the post.