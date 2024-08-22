Fact Check: Has the woman driver in Karsaz accident already left Pakistan?

Natasha Iqbal, wife of renowned Karachi industrialist Danish Iqbal, was involved in a tragic accident on Karsaz Road on Monday. Her speeding SUV collided with motorcyclists and pedestrians, resulting in the deaths of a father and daughter.

Natasha is married to Danish Iqbal, Chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited and its subsidiaries, as well as the Metro Power Group. According to police reports, Natasha’s vehicle first hit a motorcycle, then collided with other vehicles and pedestrians before crashing onto the service road. The accident claimed the lives of 60-year-old Imran Arif and his 23-year-old daughter Amna, residents of Scheme 33, who were returning from Imran’s office. A third victim later died from injuries at the hospital.

Also read: Karsaz Road Tragedy: Will Amna Arif get justice?

On Wednesday, Zafar Iqbal, President and CEO of Prestige HR Group, falsely claimed on Facebook that Natasha had left Pakistan after paying Rs20 million in blood money to each deceased and Rs5 million in compensation to the injured. This claim has since been disproven.

The Karachi East court approved Natasha Iqbal’s judicial remand on Wednesday, following a previous order to present her and her medical report in court. Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho assured the public that the case would be investigated impartially and according to the law. In a press conference, Odho stated that Natasha had committed serious errors reflecting negligence, but emphasized that she is not being treated as a criminal and that legal procedures are being followed.