Gold rates up by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.261,800

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.261,800 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs.261,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.686 to Rs. 224,451 from Rs. 223,765 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.205,747 from Rs.205,118, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to 2,504 from $2,512, the Association reported.