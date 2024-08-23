Sinner ‘honest to core’, says coach Cahill after dope test controversy

World number one Jannik Sinner is “honest to the core” and is an “innocent victim” his coach Darren Cahill said after the Italian was cleared of any wrongdoing despite twice testing positive for a banned substance. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday that Sinner had provided an in-competition sample at the Indian Wells Masters on March 10 which contained the presence of clostebol at low levels.

A further sample, conducted eight days later out of competition, also tested positive for low levels of the same metabolite. Sinner had explained that the substance had originated from a spray, containing clostebol, that had been used by a member of his staff to treat a cut finger. The ITIA accepted the explanation and said the “presence of the substance was not intentional”.