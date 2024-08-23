11 policemen perish in rocket attack by bandits

At least 11 policemen were martyred and three others injured in a severe attack by bandits in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

According to media reports, the assailants targeted police vehicles with rocket launchers at the Machhka Camp 2, where officers were rotating shifts. The camp had been set up to curb the movement of bandits in the region.

Around 25 heavily armed bandits carried out the attack, destroying the police vehicles and killing 11 policemen on the spot. Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident and requested a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Dera Ghazi Khan.

A Punjab Police spokesperson confirmed that two vehicles returning from their weekly duty in the Kacha area were attacked by rocket launchers. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the policemen. She offered condolences to the bereaved families and ordered an operation to recover the missing officers.

She also directed that the injured officers receive the best possible medical treatment and demanded an immediate report from the IG Police. The sacrifice of the martyred officers will always be remembered, she added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the attack on a police convoy in Rahim Yar Khan.

The prime minister expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police officers in the incident, according to a statement issued by the PM Office. He offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for patience and strength for their families. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officers, directing that they be provided with the best possible medical care. The prime minister ordered immediate and effective action against the attackers in the Kacha area, instructing authorities to identify those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.

“Police officers and personnel confront criminals and terrorists without regard for their own safety,” the prime minister stated, adding, “The entire nation, including myself, pays tribute to the brave and dedicated officers and personnel of the police force.”