COAS Munir cautions Harvard students against perils of fake news

Army chief emphasises significance of critical thinking in meeting with students’ delegation at GHQ

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday cautioned a delegation of students from Harvard Business School (HBS) Trek-2024 against the perils of misinformation and fake news in the digital age, urging them to navigate this landscape with discernment, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The students’ delegation representing 9 different countries met the army chief at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said.

Notably, the COAS’s statement comes a day after his address to the Pakistan National Youth Convention 2024 on Wednesday. During the convention, he said that it was the state’s responsibility to protect its people from the adverse effects of the dangers of social media.

He further addressed the youth present at the gathering and said: “Youth is the most important and expensive asset to Pakistan and we will not let anyone waste it at any cost. I can see in their bright eyes that Pakistan’s future is in safe hands.”

Additionally, the COAS emphasised the need for a holistic youth development, encompassing engagement, education, and entertainment.

In the statement today, the ISPR said the session for the Harvard students “provided a platform to share perspectives on Pakistan’s pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, its unwavering efforts against terrorism, and its commitment to upholding democratic values”.

The army chief emphasised the significance of education, critical thinking, and innovation in addressing contemporary security challenges.

Furthermore, Gen Munir highlighted Pakistan’s vast potential and encouraged the attendees to form their own opinions based on personal experiences, the army’s media wing added.

The Harvard students expressed their gratitude to the COAS for facilitating a constructive and enlightening interaction. This engagement follows the COAS’s earlier interaction with students from various universities at the GHQ on August 20, underscoring his commitment to nurturing and inspiring the nation’s youth, the ISPR added.