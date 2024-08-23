GCU Lahore bans jeans, T-shirts on campus

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has implemented a new dress code, imposing a ban on students wearing jeans, T-shirts, and jackets on campus.

The university administration issued a notification stating that both male and female students must adhere to the new guidelines, which are part of a broader effort to enforce discipline and maintain decorum within the institution.

According to the notification, male students are now required to wear dress shirts and pants, while female students must wear modest clothing, with the additional requirement of taking a dupatta. The university administration emphasized that strict action would be taken against students who fail to comply with the dress code. GCU Vice Chancellor Dr. Shazia Bashir justified the decision, stating that it is aimed at promoting discipline and appropriate behaviour within the university. “It is inappropriate for female students to wear T-shirts and tights in the university,” she remarked. She further added that male students should also be encouraged to dress formally, reflecting the esteemed academic environment of the university.