CM Maryam orders authorities to purge Punjab of street crimes

Bring down crime rate in every district under any circumstances, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed police officers while chairing a special meeting to discuss their performance. She added, immediately stop road dacoity incidents in the province.

Madam Chief Minister reviewed the proposed KPIs for evaluating performance of police officers. She directed to undertake necessary measures to ensure safe journey on roads besides launching a crackdown to eliminate criminal hot spots across Punjab. She also directed to eradicate dacoity incidents to ensure protection of traders and shopkeepers.

Madam Chief Minister asserted dacoity and other crimes on roads of small and big cities are unacceptable under any circumstances. She directed to make every road and street safe besides undertaking strict legal action against the criminals. She said, “Relevant police officers will be held responsible if any dacoity or crime incident occurs anywhere.”

Madam Chief Minister said, children and women are my red lines, crimes against them must be stopped at the earliest.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IGP and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Separately, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” No religion allows violence. There is no religion in the world that encourages violence against people of different faiths.” CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a special message on the International Day Commemorating Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief said. “Inflicting torture and violence on the basis of religion and beliefs is a reprehensible act. The Muslims are targeted on the basis of religion as growing Islamophobia is its prime example. For decades, Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine have been put to torture on the basis of beliefs.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan gives equal respect to followers of all religions and beliefs. The white colour in the green crescent flag of Pakistan represents different religions as all are Pakistanis and there is no discrimination. Strict action has been undertaken against such hidden hands which are involved in committing violence on the minorities and are dealt with an iron hand. The Government of Punjab is committed to promoting religious harmony and tolerance.”

The CM added,” Discrimination or violence on the basis of one’s religion or belief must be stopped.We should promote love, tolerance and brotherhood in the society. Such nefarious elements which strive to incite religious discrimination and hatred must be defeated.” CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif appealed to stand asgainst violence and prejudice and play an effective role for a peaceful and secure society. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of 04 precious lives in Alipur traffic accident in Muzaffargarh. She offered condolences and shared her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief and sorrow over the death of 03 persons in a traffic accident near Rahim Yar Khan. She offered condolence and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families. Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured in this accident.