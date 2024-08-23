— orders improvement of services at airports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to further improve the services at airports across the country for overseas Pakistanis, tourists, and passengers.

He was chairing a review meeting related to the introduction of reforms in aviation sector in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister ordered to operate more counters in order to save passengers from long time during international flights. He asked to complete the safety audit of aviation sector of current year soon.

In order to promote tourism, Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to ensure the provision of best facilities for passengers at Skardu International airport.

He further instructed to devise a comprehensive framework related to the extension of Skardu International and Gilgit airports.

The Prime Minister ordered the relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of reforms and policy measures’ steps under the aviation act.

Highlighting the plan for provision of facilities at airports, the Prime Minister said that additional facilities will be available to passengers with the installation of automatic immigration gates under the automated Border Control System.