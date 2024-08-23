Rizwan Sheikh assumes charge as Pakistan’s envoy to US

Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, assumed responsibilities for his new assignment on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The Foreign Office announced Sheikh’s appointment as the new ambassador to the United States in June, as well as Asim Iftikhar as Pakistan’s additional permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

The replacement of the envoy in Washington DC was long overdue. The previous ambassador, Masood Khan, had already received a three-month extension after his contract ended in March.

According to APP, Sheikh said his top priorities would be cementing the relationship between Pakistan and the US, strengthening economic ties, and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

Speaking to the mission officers, Sheikh underscored the importance of the Pakistani community in the US, describing them as a valuable asset in the country.

He added that the community served as a strong bond in the Pakistan-US relationship, and every possible effort should be made to ensure better service delivery to the community.

In this regard, the envoy stressed the need to pursue result-oriented diplomacy.

On his arrival in Washington on Tuesday, the Ambassador was received at the airport by officials of the US State Department and the Pakistani embassy.